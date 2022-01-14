Bhadrachalam: Covid norms brazenly flouted at Rama temple

Bhadrachalam: The Lord Rama temple officials drew the ire of devotees due to poor arrangements made for Mukkoti main events of Teppotsavam and Uttaradwara Darsanam at the temple.



District Collector Anudeep had urged that the devotees not visit the temple to attend the main events on January 12-13, in the wake of surge in Covid cases.

However, the officials issued VVIP passes and allowed a number of devotees through the Uttara Dwaram into the temple in the wee hours of Thursday. This infuriated a large number of devotees who asked how the authorities could give preferential treatment to VVIPs despite a blanket order by the government to keep off all devotees from the main events on the auspicious days.

One Kona Anand Sharma alleged the officers brazenly violated the Covid norms and digressed from their duties. He pointed out that respecting the government orders, even the local MLA's family kept off, while influential people were allowed by the officials. Meanwhile, MLA Podem Veeraiah flayed the TRS government not conducting the festival on a grand note. It was also not giving single rupee for the temple development. He criticised that temple management issued a number of VVIP badges even though the threat of Covid was very much in the air.