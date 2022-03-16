Bhadrachalam: Lord Rama's celestial wedding to be held on grand scale

Bhadrachalam: Good news for the devotees of Lord Rama. The celestial wedding of Lord Rama and his consort Sita which they had missed for two years due to Covid pandemic, will be conducted on a grand scale in the Midhila stadium Bhadrachalam in the presence of lakhs of devotees.



Endowments Minister A Indrakan Reddy announced that the celestial wedding of Lord Rama in Bhadrachalam will be conducted with the participation of devotees. The main events of celestial wedding and Pattabhishekam will be conducted in Midhila stadium.

Due to Covid-19 in last two years the Bramothsavalu were celebrated in a simple way here at the historical temple of Sree Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Devastanam at Bhadrachalam. The main events of the celestial wedding and Pattabhishekam programme were conducted in a simple way without participation of devotees.

But this year, the government has planned to conduct the festival in a grand way. Following the announcement made by the Endowments Minister, the department officials have started arrangements for the event. A devotee of the Lord Rama K Sastry speaking to The Hans India said, "really it is a good news for the Rama devotees. I could not attend the festival due to Covid 19 restrictions during the last two years."

Temple Executive Officer B Sivaji informed that the Bhadradri Bramothsavalu (Sri Ramanavami celebrations) will be conducted on April 2 and will conclude on April 16.

The main events of the festival, the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and his consort Sita will be on April 10 and on the following day (Apri l1) Pattabhishekam progrmme will be conducted at Midhila stadium in presence of large number of people, he said.

He said, the temple has already started sale of tickets for the events. He said the tenders have been cleared for the arrangements of the festival. He said the temple will prepare 4 lakh small laddu prasadam and 20,000 big laddu ( Kalyana laddu) prasadam for the festival.

He said they are planning to setup counters for free distribution of butter milk and drinking water for the devotees in all the places in the temple town.

The Midhila stadium would be decorated colorfully with flowers and lightings for the festival, he added.