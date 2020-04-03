Bhadrachalam: Mithila Stadium empty without devotees

Bhadrachalam: In view of Covid-19 lockdown, the historical Lord Rama temple premises wore deserted look on Thursday.

Normally the celestial wedding of Lord Rama will be conducted at Mithila Stadium in Bhadrachalam amid lakhs of devotees.

But this year due to coronavirus outbreak, the celestial wedding was conducted in a simple way in the temple premises without devotees.

For the first time in the history of Lord Rama temple, the Kalyanam was conducted with only 40 members including Ministers, MPs, MLAs and officers.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior devotee K Sharma, who attends Lord Rama Kalyanam in Bhadradri every year, said that for the first time in his life he was attending the celestial wedding without devotees.