Bhadrachalam: ‘Mukkoti’festival begins today

Bhadrachalam: Under the auspices of Sri Sitaramacham Draswamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam is set to host the much-awaited Sri Vaikuntha Ekadashi festival, spanning from Wednesday to January 2, promising a spirited experience for devotees. EOL Ramadevi, on Tuesday, detailed the arrangements made for the festival, ‘Mukkoti’. She highlighted the allocation of Rs 1.22 crore for the event in the district. Ramadevi further shared that provisions have been made to accommodate devotees with an expansive 46,332 sq. ft. area in honour of Theppotsavam in Godavari on December 22 and Vaikuntha Ekadashi on the December 23. “Two LED screens will enhance the devotees' experience during Uttardwara darshan on Vaikuntha Ekadashi,” she said.

A notable feature is the availability of 4,200 tickets across seven sectors for Uttardwara darshan, while others can participate in the celebration free of charge. “These tickets are accessible in different parts of Bhadrachalam town, with additional counters set up for convenience, including a new one for laddu prasad sales near Padmasali SATRAM,” said Ramadevi.

To further facilitate devotees, a dedicated counter near Karivena Satram will be established on the day of Uttara Dwara Darshan. Dr Priyanka, the Collector of Bhadradri, assured that comprehensive arrangements are in place for the 21-day festival to ensure a seamless experience for all devotees participating in the festivities.