Bhadrachalam: NDA government failed to ensure welfare of farmers

Bhadrachalam: National Democratic Alliance ( NDA) government failed to ensure the welfare of the farmers in the country alleged the CPM politburo member, former MP Brinda Karat. On Thursday she visited Bhadrachalam tow and participated party programme.

She was welcomed by the party leaders and workers in the temple town Bhadrachalam. She expressed anger on the BJP government, the government not paying interest in the farmers' issues. The farmers have conducted protests in Delhi last fifteen months against the implementation of new farm laws, but it was not witnessed by the Prime Minister, Union Ministers and BJP leaders.

The BJP government used the social media platforms making to encourage sectarianism in the people she alleged. Karat in the last seven years the BJP government has not paid interest in people welfare in the country.

The CPM party extended support to the farmers and farmer issues to fight against the government until to solve the issues she added. She also discussed podu farmers issues in the State. She demanded immediately to release notification on the podu land issue by the government. She directly questioned the TRS government; how you told the farmers not to cultivate paddy in their farms. She recalled the TRS government told in every meeting constructed the project and evergreen to the fields in all the meeting, now the government troubling the farmers. It showed the project constructed only for the profit of the contractors for their percentages she criticised.

Later, she along with both Telugu state party secretaries Tahammineni Veerabhadram, P Madhu, National General Secretary Vyvasayaka Karmika Sangam B Venkat, Bandaru Ravi Kumar, Pothineni Sudharshan, Dr Midium Babu Rao and a number of party leaders participated in the rally programme.

After she inaugurated the memorial of late tribal MLAs Kunja Bojii, Sunnam Rajaiah at Ambedkar Centre in the town. She paid tribute to them and recalled their services for the people during the programme.

CPM leaders Nunna Nageswara Rao, AJ Ramesh, Saibaba, A Kanakaiah, K Ilaiah, Murlapati Renuka, MB Narasa Reddy, Bramhma Chary, Gaddam Swamy, Bandaru Sarath Babu, B Venkat Reddy, Y Ravi Kumar and others participated in the programme.