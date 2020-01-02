Bhadrachalam: Processions, special pujas mark day 7 of Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrations
Highlights
Bhadrachalam: Lord Rama appeared in the Rama avatar here at the Bhadrachalam temple on Thursday during the ongoing Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrations. The celebrations entered seventh day on Thursday, where a large number of devotees visited the temple and offered prayers besides taking part in the special pujas held on the day.
2 Jan 2020 11:00 AM GMT