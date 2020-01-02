Trending :
Bhadrachalam: Processions, special pujas mark day 7 of Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrations

Lord Rama appeared in the Rama avatar here at the Bhadrachalam temple on Thursday during the ongoing Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrations.

Bhadrachalam: Lord Rama appeared in the Rama avatar here at the Bhadrachalam temple on Thursday during the ongoing Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrations. The celebrations entered seventh day on Thursday, where a large number of devotees visited the temple and offered prayers besides taking part in the special pujas held on the day.

