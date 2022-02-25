Bhadrachalam: Sriramanavami to be celebrated on grand note

Bhadrachalam: District administration and Ramalayam authorities have decided to conduct Lord Rama and Sita Devi Kalyanam at Midhila stadium on April 10.

District Collector D Anudeep reviewed arrangements with district officials at the Sub-Collector office in Bhadrachalam on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, the Collector said due to Covid-19 last year they could not conduct Sriramanavami celebrations on a grand note. Since the Covid cases on decline, the district administration has decided to conduct the festival at Midhila stadium on a grand scale.

With the celebrations will be held in an open place more devotees will get chance to visit the temple town during festival days. He instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for devotees. He said more than one lakh devotees from across the country may participate in Kalayanam and Pattabhisekham to be held on April 11 and April 12.

The Collector asked the officials to decorate the temple and its surroundings besides the town with colorful lights and paintings. The barricading and ventilation should be done at Kalyanamandapam.

He instructed the temple EO to arrange separate queue lines for disabled, pregnant women and old age persons.

He asked the temple authorities to take steps to sell Kalyanam tickets through online in a week. He directed the officials to reduce plastic utilisation and also arrange butter milk, drinking water and ORS packets to given to the devotees visiting the temple. Bhadrachalam in-charge ASP B Rohith Raju said, ''the Kalyanamandapam would be divided into 12 sectors and would make arrangements. Steps would be taken to avoid traffic snarls.

Additional Collector K Venkateswarlu, temple EO B Sivaji and other district officials participated in the meeting.