Bhadrachalam: Temple town suffers due to lack of dumping yard

Bhadrachalam: The temple Bhadrachalam is well known as South Ayodhya. Many devotees visit Bhadrachalam to worship of Lord Rama. The Telugu State people pay visit Bhadrachalam because they think the Lord Rama is taken the avataar of Maha Vishnu here. So the devotees give importance to this place and also take holy dip in the River Godavari.

Now the people living in the temple town people are suffering due to lack of a dumping yard facility in the town. The garbage which is collected from the houses and others are dumped at a side of Karakatta near by the temple and Godavari. The devotees who come for the darshan of Lord Rama seems to have trouble due to the filthy smell that comes from nearby dump garbage area near the River.

According to the officers, nearly one lakh people are living in the temple town with major functioning Gramapanchayat.

Before the bifurcation of the State, the temple was well developed. Many taught that there will be a drastic development in the temple after the bifurcation under the new government. But the scene seems to be different.as they alleged that not a penny was spent for the development of the town from the last seven years.

Before the bifurcation of the Telugu States, panchayat staff dumped Garbage at a nearby village Yetpaka but after the formation of new State, the village was allotted Andhra Pradesh. So, the officers had no option but to dump the garbage near Godavari River.

A devotee of Lord Rama K Rama Chandra Sharma directly asked to the government if it had no place to dump the garbage rather than the nearby place to the River.

He questioned whether why the government has decided to dump the garbage near the River and pollute it. He asked that who have given right to pollute the Godavari. The devotee of Lord Rama urged the government to allot a place nearby only for dumping garbage and save the temple town.

Another man K V Rao said that the government failed to merge the five panchayats surrounding temple town. He said that since the last seven years the government has not pay interest on the development of temple town and added that now there is not a proper place to dump the garbage.

He appealed to the State government to kindly allot a place for dumping yard. He said that the people are living in surrounding areas of temple and Karakatta are suffering with bad smell and fog due to garbage dumped in that place. The devotees are also uncertain to pay visit to the temple, he added.