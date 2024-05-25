Live
Bhadradri Kothagudem District Election Officer Dr. Priyanka Ala says arrangements made for MLC bypoll
The District Election Officer, Dr. Priyanka Ala, has announced that polling for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda MLC by-election will take place on 27th May from 8 am to 4 pm and stated that all the arrangements for the by-election have been completed, and voters are urged to exercise their right to vote freely.
Dr. Priyanka Ala stated that the Central Election Commission has issued orders granting special casual leave to Central and State government employees who have the right to vote in the constituency. This allows them to participate in the polling for the Nalgonda legislative council graduates by-election on the specified date.
To ensure that voters who work in private employers and commercial companies can also vote, Dr. Priyanka Ala urged employers to provide flexibility in working hours. This could include allowing employees to come late to work on polling day or modifying their shifts to accommodate voting.
The District Collector encouraged government, private owners, business and commercial organizations, and industrial organizations to cooperate in enabling all voters to exercise their right to vote. With polling scheduled for the 27th of May, it is essential that all eligible voters participate in the by-election for the legislative council.