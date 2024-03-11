Bhadradri temple decked up

Bhadrachalam: In anticipation of the Chief Minister’s visit at the Bhadrachalam Lord Rama temple, members of the temple committee decorated the Devasthanam with colourful flowers. Upto eight quintals of flowers have been used for decorating the premises and shrine in the temple. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit the temple marking his first visit ever after assuming his role as the Chief Minister. Elaborate arrangements have been made to welcome the CM. The temple officials plan to give grand and traditional welcome to the CM. According to the schedule, theCM will visit the temple at 12 noon.