Live
- Ayodhyakanda Akhanda Parayanam held
- Tributes paid to Savitribai Phule on her 127th death anniversary
- Time has come to prove strength of Nari Shakti: DK Aruna
- TSRTC MD asks employees to work with renewed enthusiasm
- To break ice, CM holds pow-wow with govt staff, teachers, unions
- TS stands at crossroads in NEP implementation
- Salman Khan gift to Anant Ambani and his fiancé goes viral
- Telangana: Kavitha scraps Bharat Jagruthi
- Vintage car rally showcases Hyderabad's rich heritage
- APTA distributes Rs 5.6 lakh scholarships
Just In
Bhadradri temple decked up
Highlights
Bhadrachalam: In anticipation of the Chief Minister’s visit at the Bhadrachalam Lord Rama temple, members of the temple committee decorated the...
Bhadrachalam: In anticipation of the Chief Minister’s visit at the Bhadrachalam Lord Rama temple, members of the temple committee decorated the Devasthanam with colourful flowers. Upto eight quintals of flowers have been used for decorating the premises and shrine in the temple. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit the temple marking his first visit ever after assuming his role as the Chief Minister. Elaborate arrangements have been made to welcome the CM. The temple officials plan to give grand and traditional welcome to the CM. According to the schedule, theCM will visit the temple at 12 noon.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT