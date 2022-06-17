Bhagwat to ABVP: Tread path of truth

Hyderabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday called upon the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students not to be complacent in their approach and follow the path of truth.

He was in the city to inaugurate the new office building of ABVP, the Spoorthi Chaatrashakti Bhavan at Nacharam. Bhagwat congratulated students for having constructed the building with their own resources.

"We had nothing... We had disciplined workers. This building not only has sweat but also the blood. This building is the result of the penance of the ABVP students," he said, adding ABVP Telangana had become a trendsetter.

The RSS chief said the parishad had achieved so many things. "From being referred to as 'Saraswati Pujak' the ABVP reached a stage where none can dare to say this. We have reached a stage from being insignificant to significant," said Bhagwat. However, he called upon students to have patience. "Any arrogance would become a bottleneck in future."

Bhagwat said many kings had become victorious, but none remembers them but the one who followed the directions of his father to enter the forest is worshipped. "There is a popular saying 'he came, he saw, he conquered' but this is not in the case of Lord Ram because he didn't stop there. He is still alive because of his conduct," he said. "The construction of the ABVP office gave him the same happiness which he got with the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya".

ABVP organising secretary from JNU Nidhi Tripathi said wherever there is Parishad there was 'Rashtra bhakti'. Speaking on growth of the organisation, she said the seeds sowed by veterans have become a tree with 37 lakh members.

She advised Parishad members to go to ground level in bastis and take up educational programmes with a motto of 'seva paramo dharma'.