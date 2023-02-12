  • Menu
Bhanu Prasad Rao appointed Government Chief Whip

MLC T Bhanu Prasad Rao
MLC T Bhanu Prasad Rao

Highlights

  • MLCs Shambipur Raju (Sunkari Raju) and Padi Kaushik Reddy were appointed as government whips in the Council
  • Their appointment will come into force with immediate effect from Saturday

Hyderabad: MLC T Bhanu Prasad Rao has been appointed as the Government Chief Whip in Telangana Legislative Council here on Saturday. MLCs Shambipur Raju (Sunkari Raju) and Padi Kaushik Reddy were appointed as government whips in the Council.

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao took a decision in this regard on behalf of the BRS Legislative Party. Their appointment will come into force with immediate effect from Saturday.

