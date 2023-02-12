Bhanu Prasad Rao appointed Government Chief Whip

Hyderabad: MLC T Bhanu Prasad Rao has been appointed as the Government Chief Whip in Telangana Legislative Council here on Saturday. MLCs Shambipur Raju (Sunkari Raju) and Padi Kaushik Reddy were appointed as government whips in the Council.



BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao took a decision in this regard on behalf of the BRS Legislative Party. Their appointment will come into force with immediate effect from Saturday.