Bharati Hollikeri takes charge as Siddipet collector

Bharati Hollikeri, a native of Belagavi in Karnataka took charge as Siddipet district collector on Sunday. Earlier, she served as Mancherial district collector. The officials and the staff welcomed Bharati and extended Dasara greetings.

The collector enquired about the arrangements being made for bypoll of Dubbak assembly constituency.

It is known that the Telangana government transferred few IAS officers in the state on the directions of the Central Election Commission (CEC). On Saturday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar passed orders transferring three collectors and handed over additional duties to two collectors.

Venkatram Reddy replaced as Sangareddy district collector transferring Hanumantha Rao to Medak. District collector of Karimnagar Shashanka was given additional charge of the post in Peddapalli and Adilabad collector Siktha Patnaik in Mancherial.

The Congress and BJP had been demanding transfer of Venkatram Reddy from Siddipet in the view of Dubbak bypoll. The opposition parties alleged that Reddy was working in favour of the ruling TRS party.