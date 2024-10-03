Live
- Swathy Reddy Mesmerizes Paris Fashion Week 2024 with Her Exquisite Indian Lehenga Collection, Celebrating the Fusion of Heritage and Craftsmanship
- Union Minister Joshi, BJP chief Vijayendra clean temple on Gandhi Jayanti
- 3,000-km bicycle journey from Mangaluru to Kedarnath
- Travel costs spike as festival draws near
- All set for grand Dasara celebrations
- Mangaluru’s unique Dasara in contrast to Mysuru
- Withdraw VSP sale move, Centre told
- Police issued prohibitory orders to ban Hindu festivals: AAP
- ‘Caste-based discrimination’ in jails: SC verdict today
- NER engineer arrested for taking bribe of Rs two lakh
Just In
Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav continues to attract large crowds
The ongoing Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2024, an eight-day celebration dedicated to India’s North Eastern region’s rich and diverse cultural heritage organised at Rashtrapati Nilayam on Wednesday
Hyderabad: The ongoing Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2024, an eight-day celebration dedicated to India’s North Eastern region’s rich and diverse cultural heritage organised at Rashtrapati Nilayam on Wednesday, witnessed festive atmospheres as thousands of people thronged to the President’s winter home to get a glimpse of the North East.
According to the officials, the event witnessed a massive crowd of 15,000 and above, aiming to promote and preserve traditional art forms while fostering an appreciation for the nation's diverse cultural tapestry. To this end, the ongoing exhibition presented a diverse collection of paintings, sculptures, and handicrafts captivating the visitors.
The evening featured mesmerising performances by renowned artists, including Ashtalakshmi rangoli, a stunning fusion of music and dance from all eight North-Eastern states accompanied by the visual and auditory spectacle of KC lights from Meghalaya and the four horsemen from Nagaland that set the stage for the evening's highlights, said a senior officer.