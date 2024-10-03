Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav continues to attract large crowds

Hyderabad: The ongoing Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2024, an eight-day celebration dedicated to India’s North Eastern region’s rich and diverse cultural heritage organised at Rashtrapati Nilayam on Wednesday, witnessed festive atmospheres as thousands of people thronged to the President’s winter home to get a glimpse of the North East.

According to the officials, the event witnessed a massive crowd of 15,000 and above, aiming to promote and preserve traditional art forms while fostering an appreciation for the nation's diverse cultural tapestry. To this end, the ongoing exhibition presented a diverse collection of paintings, sculptures, and handicrafts captivating the visitors.

The evening featured mesmerising performances by renowned artists, including Ashtalakshmi rangoli, a stunning fusion of music and dance from all eight North-Eastern states accompanied by the visual and auditory spectacle of KC lights from Meghalaya and the four horsemen from Nagaland that set the stage for the evening's highlights, said a senior officer.