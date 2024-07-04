Live
Bhatti blames BRS govt over loss of 7 mandals
Hyderabad: Blaming the previous BRS government for losing the seven mandals to AP, Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka questioned the rationale behind the pink party leadership’s demand for getting back the area. He ridiculed the campaign of BRS through media outlets and social media which highlighted the scheduled meeting of CMs of both Telugu states as bonhomie between Guru and Shishya.
Speaking to media persons in Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Bhatti has expressed concern over complaints that more than 1,150 hamlets in the State were not receiving even 50 per cent of the assured drinking water supply through the much-publicised Mission Bhagiratha scheme in spite of spending over Rs 40,000 crore.
The Minister recalled that the previous government had claimed that 24,000 villages were being provided drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha. The then government had even sent reports to the Central government that there was no shortage of drinking water in any village, he added.