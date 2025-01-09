Bhatti hints at 1K MW solar power generation thru SHGs

Hyderabad: The State government is working towards the goal of women empowerment and accordingly has taken a policy decision, said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

In wake of the agreement between the Energy department and Rural Development department for setting up solar power plants through the involvement of Self Help Groups of women for generation of 1,000 MW of power, Bhatti Vikramarka held a video conference at Praja Bhavan on Wednesday.

He advised the District Collectors to make use of the agreement entered between the Energy and Rural Development departments on the new energy policy on November 19, 2024 and go forward.

The Indiramma government has decided to make one crore women crorepatis in a span of five years. As part of this, the government has been extending interest-free loans to women on a large scale. The officers should draw plans and provide facilities to enable women groups who were getting good amounts invest in various businesses, Bhatti said.

He instructed the District Collectors to identify land within the reach of SHGs and also available government land to set up solar power plants.

The Collectors should also coordinate with the bank officials regarding financial assistance for SHGs’ solar power plants.

The Deputy Chief Minister disclosed that the Energy Department invited tenders through Redco and tenders would be opened and finalised soon.

Thus the Rural Development department and Collectors should speed up the process of identifying and finalising the SHGs, land acquisition and securing financial assistance from banks.

About four acres of land is required for generation of one MW of power. A minimum of 150 acres of land in every district throughout the State totalling 4,000 acres needed to be acquired, he told the Collectors. He directed them to identify lands under the jurisdiction of Endowment and Irrigation Departments. Tribals have the opportunity under the Central Forest Rights Act to develop their lands.