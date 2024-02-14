Bhatti moves Annual Financial Statement

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday moved the annual statement of financial budget and expenditure estimation bill (2023–24) vote-on-account of Rs 78,911 crore for meeting the essential expenditures for the first four months.

He also moved supplementary estimates of the expenditure bill for the years 2023–24 of Rs 46,400 crore for further expenditure, as per the Heads of Demands.