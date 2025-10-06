Bhatti, Ponnam discuss with lawyers in delhi

Hyderabad: Ateam of ministers, led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, rushed to New Delhi as the hearing of a petition challenging 42 per cent BC quota in local body elections is scheduled for Monday in the Supreme Court. Before leaving for Delhi, Deputy CM, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud held a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and discussed the petition filed in the apex court against the government order (GO) issued by the state government for the enhancement of BC reservation in the local body elections.

The Deputy CM and BC Welfare Minister met eminent lawyers in New Delhi and sought their help to counter the petitioner’s arguments in court. Earlier, Bhatti and Ponnam Prabhakar also met with State Congress In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and appraised her of the status of petitions pending in the Telangana High Court too. The High Court will hear arguments on BC quota and local body elections on October 8, a day before the notification for local body elections is slated to be issued. It may be mentioned here that the State Election Commission announced the schedule for the conduct of the local body elections on September 20. The elections are scheduled to be held from October 23 to November 8.