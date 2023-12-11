Bhatti terms BRS government tenure as rule of chaos

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana has taken charge. Along with Revanth Reddy as Chief Minister, 11 other ministers started their activities immediately after taking charge. Recently, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that a white paper will be released soon on the financial situation of the State.

He said that he took up the high position with the blessings of people of Madhira constituency. He said that the Congress government was formed in the state after a historic victory. He made these comments while speaking at the Madhira camp office.

At the same time, Bhatti severely criticized the previous BRS government as rule of chaos. He said that the state was lagging behind in the development of the BRS regime. He said that a feudal system was created during KCR's regime. He said that in his Congress government, every system will be made to work for the people.

Bhatti said that out of six guarantees, two guarantees have been started in just two days. He said that six guarantees will be implemented within 100 days. He said that IT, industries and service sectors will be encouraged. He said that public durbars will be organized at the district level.