Bhatti unveils new infra, Indiramma homes

Karimnagar and Khanapur: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, accompanied by Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Social Welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar and local MLAs, visited Karimnagar and Khanapur on Wednesday to oversee and inaugurate several development and welfare projects, emphasising that people’s welfare remains the primary goal of the Congress government.

In Karimnagar’s Dharmapuri constituency, the Deputy Chief Minister addressed a public gathering and inaugurated development works worth Rs 263 crore, including the laying of foundation stones for CC roads, community facilities, and other infrastructure projects. He underscored that the government has spent Rs1 lakh crore on schemes benefiting farmers, including Rythu Bharosa, Rythu Bima, loan waivers, drip irrigation, distribution of farm machinery, and bonuses for fine grains.

Highlighting education reforms, Bhatti Vikramarka said the government is constructing Young India Integrated Residential Schools on 25-acre campuses with international-standard facilities. Permissions have been granted for 100 such schools across the state, with Rs 22,500 crore allocated to improve access to quality education for all sections. He contrasted the Congress approach with previous administrations, stating that governance means creating wealth and distributing it equitably, rather than exploitation. The Deputy Chief Minister also inspected the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Dharmapuri and interacted with local residents. Under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, 47,814 households in Dharmapuri are receiving free electricity and across Telangana, 52.08 lakh domestic consumers benefit from the initiative.

In Khanapur’s Dantanpalli village, Bhatti Vikramarka inaugurated a newly constructed Indiramma house for Lingampelli Tharamma. Presenting her with a silk saree, he reiterated that the government aims to ensure that every eligible poor family owns a house. He explained that 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses have been sanctioned statewide, with 3,500 allocated per constituency, and funds are released directly to beneficiaries based on construction progress. He also extended New Year and Sankranti greetings to the people.

The Deputy Chief Minister and ministers received a warm welcome from villagers with drums and flowers and paid floral tributes to the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. District officials, including Collector Rajarshi Shah and SP Akhil Mahajan, ITDA officials, public representatives, and hundreds of villagers attended the events.

Bhatti Vikramarka also highlighted women-centric initiatives, including Indiramma sarees, free RTC bus travel for women, and interest-free loans worth Rs 26,000 crore to enhance their economic independence. He assured that housing, education, and welfare programmes would continue steadily, ensuring holistic development across Telangana.