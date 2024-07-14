Bhatti Vikramarka responds to unemployed youth concerns, says another DSC will be conducted

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka addressed the concerns of unemployed youth in the state by providing an update on the government's efforts to create job opportunities. He announced that the government has already issued employment documents to 30,000 individuals in the first three months and remains committed to providing additional job opportunities.



Vikramarka highlighted the government's focus on addressing the issue of unemployment by filling vacant positions. He noted that upon taking office, they identified 16,000 teacher vacancies and have since issued a notification to fill 11,000 teacher posts. Additionally, 19,717 teachers have been promoted and 34,000 individuals have been transferred to new positions.

Furthermore, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that DSC hall tickets have been made available for upcoming exams, scheduled to take place from the 18th to the 5th of July. He emphasized that the government is dedicated to conducting exams to fill vacant positions and that another DSC with 5,000 to 6,000 posts will be held soon.

Vikramarka reassured the public that the government is committed to providing job opportunities for the youth of Telangana and urged candidates to continue preparing for upcoming exams. He emphasized that the government's efforts are aimed at addressing the issue of unemployment in the state and ensuring that individuals have access to employment opportunities.