Bhimavaram resonates with Sankranti fervour

Hyderabad: CommunistParty of India (CPI) Central Control Commission Chairman Dr K Narayana, popularly known as ‘Chicken Narayana’, visited Bhimavaram on Sunday as the town prepares to host the annual Sankranti cockfights.

During the visit, Dr Narayana examined the Pandem Kollu that will participate in the cockfights to be held on the outskirts of Bhimavaram. Accompanied by local CPI leaders, he formally inaugurated the cockfights and watched the event with keen interest, enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Dr Narayana criticised the governments of the two Telugu states for permitting an increase in cinema ticket prices. He accused the governments of granting approval “shamelessly” at the request of film industry.

Questioning the justification for the hike, he asked whether tollywood intended to “loot the people” by claiming losses if ticket prices were not increased. He further alleged that theatre managements do not allow water bottles or biscuits inside cinema halls, forcing moviegoers to spend exorbitant amounts on snacks and beverages.

Dr Narayana alleged that the cinema mafia and state governments were jointly exploiting the public through such practices.