Bhogipalla Utsavam to be held today

Highlights

Shilparamam Madhapur and Uppal will be organising Bhogipalla Utsavam on Monday.

Hyderabad: Shilparamam Madhapur and Uppal will be organising Bhogipalla Utsavam on Monday.

According to officials of Shilparamam, Sankranti celebrations in Shilparamam Madhapur and Uppal are going on in full swing. Gangireddulu vinyasalu, Haridasu, budabukkalu, jangamadevarulu, kommadasaralu, erukalasani, and pittaladora are mesmerising the visitors. Bhogi Palla Utsavam is on Jan 13 at 5 pm in Shilparamam Madhapur and Uppal campus.

Godakalyanam, Kuchipudi Bharatnatyam dance ballets, Mayabazar Surabhi drama is also arranged on January 14. The South zone cultural centre, Thanjavur sponsored two folk art forms, which are Garudi Gombe and Yakshagana from January 13-16.

