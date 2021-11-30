Bhongir: Govt invites applications from Gram Panchayats for Central funds

Yadadri-Bhongir: The country's progress depends on the development of villages as most of the people reside in rural areas. In view of this, both Central and State governments have been focusing on the progress of villages and providing funds every month. Besides funds, cash awards are given to Gram Panchayats which are implementing government schemes very effectively.

District has 421 Gram Panchayats.

Based on population, the government is giving funds to the respective Gram Panchayats under Palle Pragathi programme. Gram panchayats get additional income through taxes as usual. Gram Panchayats can grab the additional funds, if they are selected for Central government awards.

the Central government has been giving awards through the Ministry of Panchayat Raj. Award winning Gram Panchayats will get funds ranging from Rs 5 lakhs to 15 lakhs.

Awards being provided in four categories such as Viz Deendayal Upadyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP), Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP) for outstanding performance of Gram Sabha, Gram Panchayat Development plan award (GPDPA) and Village friendly gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA). Any Gram Panchayat can apply for awards for Panchyath Raj awards -2022 (Appraisal year 2020-21) online by December 15.

Gram Panchayats should apply online for awards through the website www.panchayataward.gov.in. Categories have to be selected on the website and provide answers to the questions given in a particular category of award.

The applications will go to mandal level login, followed by district level login. Applications will be forwarded to state panchayat commissioner login after examination of respective district panchayat Officer.

District Panchayat officer Sunanda speaking to Hans India informed that on recommendations of MPDOs, MPOs and MPPs, they are forwarding applications of 13 gram Panchayats of the district for Central government awards. The role model Gram panchayats will get awards. Cash awards will help Gram Panchayats to use them for development activities in the village.