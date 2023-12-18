Live
Bhoodan Pochampally: Adulterated milk seized
Bhoodan Pochampally: The Special Operations Team (SOT) police conducted surprise raids on the houses of two milk traders who were making adulterated...
Bhoodan Pochampally: The Special Operations Team (SOT) police conducted surprise raids on the houses of two milk traders who were making adulterated milk in Kanumukula and Gauskonda villages of Bhoodan Pochampally mandal on on Sunday morning. They seized adulterated milk along with hydrogen peroxide and skimmed milk packets from them.
Based on reliable information, SOT police raided the houses of milk traders Mudigonda Pandu of Kanumukula village and Ajgar of Gauskonda village and seized 350 liters of adulterated milk, 2.1 liters of hydrogen peroxide and 11 packets of dolofer skimmed milk from the them. SI Vikram Reddy said that a case was registered against both offenders.
