Bhudanpochampally: Fire breaks out at chemical plant

Bhudanpochampally: A fire broke out in the A block at SVR Laboratories in Dothigudem village of Bhudanpochampally mandal in the district on Sunday . Immediately, the workers and other staff swung into action and extinguished it with the help of a fire engine. A major accident could be narrowly averted, said the relieved staff later.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the fire was reported around 2.50 pm while a solvent called Tolin was being loaded into the reactor at the A block of the plant. As flames erupted, the six workers who were on the job, ran out, screaming for help. The management immediately called in a fire tender from Hegelo Laboratories along with fire fighting equipment and put out the blame. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and made enquiries. SI Badyanayak and ASI Srinivas Reddy said that an investigation would reveal the cause of the fire. There was no loss of life or property due to the alertness of the staff and the management, they said.

Meanwhile, Dothigudem villagers alleged that a similar fire accident took place at the plant in the past due to lack of proper safety and precautions. They demanded that the authorities ensure that all preventive and safety measures are in place.