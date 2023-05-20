Live
- Refreshing Solutions: Cool homes, serene ambience, sustainable living
- PNB Q4 profit jumps over 5-fold to Rs 1,159 cr
- CET students advised to reach centres 2 hours early to beat swearing-in rush
- Bhumi Puja for construction of Lord Venkateshwara temple in Karimnagar on May 31
- Malabar Gold gets TRQ licence for gold import via IIBX
- Warangal: State to focus on developmental works says Vinay Bhaskar
- Hyderabad best destination for aerospace investments: KTR
- Nizamabad: MLA Begala Ganesh Gupta distributes CMRF cheques to 17 beneficiaries
- BJP alleges large-scale illegal quarrying in Nizamabad village
- Cannes 2023: Sapna Choudhary Makes her Dream Red Carpet Debut
Bhumi Puja for construction of Lord Venkateshwara temple in Karimnagar on May 31
The date for performing ‘Bhumi Puja’ for the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple to be built by TTD in Karimnagar has been finalised.
Karimnagar : The date for performing ‘Bhumi Puja’ for the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple to be built by TTD in Karimnagar has been finalised.
BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, State Planning Commission Vice President B Vinod Kumar and Hyderabad TTD local advisory ouncil president Bhaskar Rao met with the TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy at the TTD administration building on Friday in Tirupati on Friday. The Bhumi Puja programme would take place on May 31. They explained about the order given by the government allotting 10 acres of land to TTD for the construction of the temple. They requested TTD to build a temple properly so that the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy could be bestowed on the people of Karimnagar.
The TTD EO informed that before the Bhumi Puja, the TTD priests would conduct a Bhukarshanam programme on May 22. The place for sanctum sanctorum will be ploughe. New grains are sprinkled there. After the grains sprout, they are used as fodder for cows. After that, the temple is leveled and construction work is started. This is called Bhukarshanam
Th e minister said that after essary arrangements would be made to hold the Lord Venkateswara Kalyanotsavam on the same premises in the evening. JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabraham, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, EE Narasimhamurthy, Agama advisor Mohana Rangacharya, chief priest of Tirumala temple Venugopala Dixitulu and Dontha Ramesh participated in the meeting.