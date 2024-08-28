Bhumi puja for Telangana Talli statue in Secretariat today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will perform Bhumi puja to install the Telangana Talli statue in the Secretariat premises on Wednesday. Sources said that the CM will perform the puja at the auspicious time of 11 am in the morning.

He already announced that the Telangana Talli statue will be unveiled on December 9 on AICC President Sonia Gandhi’s birth anniversary. The CM and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka recently inspected the place to install the statue.

Following the recent government’s decision to install former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in front of the Secretariat, the opposition BRS raised strong objections for installing the Congress leader’s statue and threatened to remove it soon after the party came to power in the State.

The opposition party also questioned the CM for not installing the Telangana Talli statue in the VIP zone.

To counter the politicisation of the installation of the statue by the opposition party, the CM announced that the Telangana Talli statue will be installed in the Secretariat premises in a befitting manner, reflecting the Telangana pride and richness of the culture.