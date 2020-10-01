Bhupalpally: Anganwadi workers fear losing jobs

Bhupalpally: The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) is likely to meddle with the Anganwadi services provided to the infants, pregnant women, lactating mothers and children below six years, the Anganwadi workers expressed fear. Demanding the Central government to amend the NEP, the Anganwadi workers led by Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest in front of the ICDS project office in Bhupalpally on Thursday.



Speaking at the protest, the CITU district general secretary Botla Chakrapani said that the NEP in present form is likely to put an end to the Anganwadi system.

"The NEP-proposed Balavatikas and kindergartens to undermine the present Anganwadi system which is looking after the welfare of infants, pregnant women, lactating mothers and children below six years, and the pre-school activity," he alleged. He also expressed fear that all the Anganwadi employees across the country would lose their jobs if the NEP is implemented.

Telangana Anganwadi Employees' Union district president B Jhansi said that any changes in the present system would affect the beneficiaries, who are predominantly poorest of the poor. "The NEP which says that trained teachers would only be inducted to the new kindergartens didn't clarify if the Anganwadi teachers who are already trained for the job would be considered for the posts," she said.

The NEP didn't make any mention about the ayahs who take care of the Anganwadi centres, Jhansi said demanding the government to amend the NEP.