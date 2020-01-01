Bhupalpally: Drunk man murders wife

Bhupalpally: A 32-year-old woman was murdered by her drunken husband at Gandhi Nagar under Regonda mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district late on Tuesday night.



According to police, the accused Palleboina Sampath and his wife Sumalatha of Lakshmipuram village under Parkal mandal relocated to Gandhinagar in search of livelihood. Both were working as daily wage labourers. It's learnt that Sampath used to harass his wife after getting drunk frequently. He failed to change his attitude despite several reprimands from his elders.

Against this background, Sampath who was drunk came to his home late on Tuesday night and picked up an argument with his wife. In a fit of anger, he slit his wife's throat with a knife killing her on the spot. The couple is survived by two children. Sub-Inspector Krishna Prasad said they have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by Sumalatha's family members.