Bhupalpally: Official in ACB trap

Bhupalpally: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Friday caught a Site Engineer (Outsourcing) working with the Telangana State Education Women and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC) while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 at Tekumatla mandal headquarters in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district.

According to ACB officials, Kathula Kumarswamy demanded a bribe from Deshetti Odelu to prepare the bills pertaining to the work of water supply to the school and forward the same to the Deputy EE for further processing.

Deshetti Odelu approached the ACB officials and the latter hatched a plan to trap the Site Engineer. The officials caught Kumaraswamy red-handed while accepting the bribe near Tirumal Fertiliser shop in Tekumatla.

The Site Engineer was produced before the special Judge for the Special Police Establishment (SPE) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases in Hyderabad.