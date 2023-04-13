Bhupalpally: Police conducts free medical camp for tribal people

Bhupalpally: The police conducted a free medical camp for the tribal people at Singaram village under Adavi Mutharam mandal in Bhupalpally district on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police J Surender Reddy who inaugurated the medical camp said that the police have concern towards the welfare of the Adivasis. "We have been trying to reach out to the underprivileged sections, especially those living in the forest areas. We are doing our bit for the upliftment of the tribal communities," Reddy said.

The police will help the people who are suffering from serious ailments by taking them to city hospitals equipped with specialist doctors and facilities, Reddy said. Such activities create a sense of trust among the Adivasis towards the police, he added. He said that nearly 300 tribal people including Gothi Koyas have attended the medical camp, and all of them were provided with medicines free of cost.

The SP urged the tribal people to focus on their empowerment by utilising the welfare and developmental programmes implemented by the State Government. Referring to the educational opportunities provided by the State Government, Reddy told them to focus on academics to make a bright career.

Further, the SP urged them not to cooperate with the banned CPI-Maoists. He told the tribals to give a tip-off to the police if they identify the movements of Maoists. OSD Ashok Kumar, Kataram DSP G Rammohan Reddy, inspector Ranjith Rao, sub-inspectors Naresh, Sudhakar, Srinivas, Dr Suresh, Dr Ramakrishna, Dr Shyam, Dr Prasad, Dr Sandeep, Dr Srinivas, Dr Rafi and Singaram Sarpanch M Rajeshwari were among others present.