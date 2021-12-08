Bhupalpally: Tiger movement triggers panic in villagers

Bhupalpally: Roaming at its will and killing cattle here and there, a tiger remained a puzzle to the forest officials. With the tiger making its appearance sporadically, the last three months have been tough for those living in the forest fringe areas of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts.

The tiger which killed a calf at a forest location between Odipilavancha and Shankarampalli villages under Kataram mandal on Monday accounted for two more buffaloes between Gummallapally and Veerapur. Odelu, a shepherd, found two buffaloes in a pool of blood. The forest officials who rushed to the spot upon receiving information from the villagers found pugmarks and blood puddles in the vicinity.

DSP Bonala Kishan, Inspector Ranjith Rao, forest ranger Swathi were among others who inspected the spot. The forest officials said that they have arranged camera traps to identify the movements of the tiger. They advised the locals not to venture into the forest location. The fear-struck locals said that they were not going to farm fields.