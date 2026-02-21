Bhupathi Chandra Awards 2026: Honouring Telugu storytelling



The Bhupathi Chandra Memorial Short Story Awards presentation ceremony – 2026 was held at Telangana Kala Saraswata Parishat, Bogulkunta, under the chairmanship of ML Kantha Rao, Chairman of the Bhupathi Chandra Memorial Trust.

The event was graced by chief guest Professor C Mrunalini, guests of honour K Srinivas and Mohammed Khadeer Babu, and special invitee film director B Narsing Rao. Chairman Kantha Rao highlighted his admiration for classic Telugu literature, while the dignitaries encouraged writers to pursue innovation, research, and societal relevance in their stories.

The awards recognised outstanding talent: First Prize – Sunkoju Devendra Chary (Anthardhanam), Second – Pothuri Seetharama Raju (Puli Neththuti Muggu), Third – Puppala Krishnamurthy (Kanneeti Vasantham), along with several encouragement awards.

The ceremony, conducted by CS Rambabu, also honoured the meticulous efforts of Vedakumar Manikonda in organising the competition, celebrating both literary excellence and the enduring legacy of Bhupathi Chandra.