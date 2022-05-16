Bid for child marriage foiled

Shadnagar: Though the government is raising awareness among the public with the aim of eradicating child marriages, few people are still trying to force child marriages, neglecting the warning that strict action will be taken if child marriages occur. In a recent case at Papireddyguda village of Keshampet Mandal, A 35-year-old man was given a 12-year-old child to marry in the name of birthday celebration.

According to the sources, the girl after finding out about the matter went to her relatives house saying that she did not want to get married. The girl's parents, who went to the relatives' house, got into an argument to send the girl away. Later, When ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) officials came to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot and inquired. Upon confirming that it was a child marriage attempt, they informed the Keshampet police about the matter.

The Police have registered a case and are investigating, according to a complaint by ICDS officials. However, the man who was preparing to marry the girl is absconding while the girl was reportedly taken away by ICDS personnel.