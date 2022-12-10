Big jolt to Congress in Kodad as MPTC joins TRS

Munagala (Suryapet): The Congress party got a big shock in Munagala mandal of Kodad constituency in the district on Friday as Munagala MPP Elaka Bindu joined TRS on Friday.

Kodada MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav welcomed MPP Bindu and her husband and district Congress party secretary Elaka Narender Reddy into the party fold by offering pink Khanduvas to them at a programme held on the occasion.

In 2019 local body elections, out of 13 MPTC seats, Congress party won five seats, TRS won five seats, Independents won two seats and CPM won one seat.

With the help of two independents and a CPM candidate, Elaka Bindu, who won as MPTC from Madhavaram with a lead of 596 votes over the TRS candidate, was elected as the MPP and continued for four years.

Meanwhile, the MPP Bindu couple, who were away from the Congress party activities, finally joined the TRS party.

Along with the five MPTCs who won from the TRS party, MPTC member Narsimhulagudem has already joined the TRS.The strength of TRS in Mandal Parishad has increased to 8 after the joining of MPP Elaka Bindu of Madhavaram and MPTC of Narayanagudem, Mittaganupula Guruji.