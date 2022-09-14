Big jolt to KA Paul as ECI declares his PSP party as inactive

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) delisted 86 non-existent Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs) and declared another 253 RUPPs as inactive. Among the list, 20 are from State of Telangana.

Some of them are All India Mahila Democratic Front, Nava Telangana Party, Mana Party, Talli Telangana Party, Praja Party, Praja Bharat Party, Youth Democratic Front, Nationalist Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Praja Shanti Party (PSP) founded by Christian evangelist K A Paul.

Decision of ECI came as a shock to Paul, who wants to field candidates in next Assembly elections. Even he invited Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan to join PSP. Paul went on to say that his party will come to power in Telugu states.

Recently, the PSP founder-president was slapped by a TRS activist at Jakkapuram village of Chinna Koduru mandal in Siddipet district when he got down from car to meet some persons while on his way to meet farmers. He lodged a complaint with Union Home Minister Amit Shah against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and his son K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR).