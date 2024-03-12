Big shock to BRS: Jagtial municipal chief, 2 councillors join Congress

Jagtial: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) received a ‘big shock’ on Monday with Jagtial Municipal Chairperson Jyothi Lakshman and a party councillor, Chaduvula Tirupatamma, besides an independent councillor Varanasi Malavva, joined the Congress Party. Several BRS leaders also joined the Congress at the residence of MLC T Jeevan Reddy, who offered the party scarves to the new entrants.

The leaders included young advocate Siripuram Mahender, Bhogoji Mukesh Khanna, Adepu Satyam, Siripuram Venkatayya, Tirumalayya. The newcomers into the Congress said they were joining attracted by the development being ushered in by the government and the MLC.

Addressing them, Jeevan Reddy advised every newcomer to work with dedication. He said the party is committed to the welfare of the weak, minorities and other sections of people.

In her address, Jyothi said the joining was like home-coming for her. ‘It is our good fortune that we are getting an opportunity to work for the party under Jeevan Reddy’s leadership. She recalled having worked in the Congress for the last 20 years. Due to unexpected conditions she had joined the BRS and became a councillor’. She made it clear that they were unhappy with the policies of the local BRS legislator. Jyothi pledged to work unitedly with other newcomers for the success of Jeevan Reddy in the Nizamabad LS poll.

The other BRS and BJP activists who joined the Congress included Venkatesh of Thatipalli village in Jagtial rural mandal and 30 youth. The Congress leaders present on the occasion were town party president Kotha Mohan, councillors Durgayya, Nakka Jeevan, Mulastam Lalita, former municipal chairmen Giri Nagabhushnam, Vijayalakshmi, Shankar, Gajingi Nandayya, Anita, leaders Mansoor, Gajula Rajender, Puppala Ashok, Chitla Anjanna, Anumalla Chandram, Goutham Reddy, Raghuveer Goud, Samrat, Bollishekharm Munna.

It may be recalled that in the recent election of the municipal chairperson 12 BRS councillors and those from the Opposition had joined hands to ensure win for Jyothi.