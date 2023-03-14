Big thumbs-up for English medium

Khammam: The parents are happy with the English medium education and sending their children to schools,ensuring no dropouts in government schools, according to Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He inaugurated new school buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 69.06 lakh and 26.06 lakh respectively in 10th division and 19th division in the city on Monday.

The Minister opined that introduction of English medium instruction in government schools has been yielding good results. Because of the Mana Ooru – Mana Badi in rural areas and the Mana Basti – Mana Badiinitiatives in urban areas, the face of schoolshas changed, and they look much better than corporate schools, he said.

During interaction with children, Puvvada was surprised by the performance of students. He said Chief Minister KCR's dream of established English medium schools in the state has been fulfilled. He said the government would continue spend more funds on the development of education sector.

In Khammam district, 426 schools have been selected in the first phase under the programme, as many as 104 schools were modernized and works are on at 322 schools. Fifty per cent of the target would be met by beginning of the next academic year, the Minister informed.

District Educational Officer Somasekhar Sarma, Executive Engineer Krishnalal, DE Ranaga Rao, corporatersVenkateswarlu and Chava Madhuri, and others participated in the programme.