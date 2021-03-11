Bigg Boss 4 Telugu contestant Harika steps down as Telangana Tourism ambassador

'Dethadi' Alekhya Harika who was appointed as the Telangana Tourism brand ambassador two days ago has now stepped down from the post. She took to her Twitter handle stating that she will not be continuing it due to several other reasons.

"Here is the update .As you all know, Was appointed for Promoting and Marketing the Tourism dept hotels and properties earlier,but then will not be continuing it further due to several other reasons .And thanks to all my well-wishers,and sorry for all the disappointment,love u all," she tweeted.





Harika who was the contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 was appointed as tourism ambassador by Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8. However, confusion rose after the Telangana Tourism minister Srinivas Goud told the media that he did not know who Harika was and continued that such appointments are made by the government.

"If we appoint an ambassador to promote tourism, it will be someone of bigger stature, like Amitabh Bachchan for Gujarat," the minister added.