Bigg Boss season 7 violence: Police detain 3 more people
Two cases have been registered in the incident of vandalism and attack outside Annapurna Studios. So far 24 people have been arrested by the police

Hyderabad: Police have arrested three more people in the case related to Bigg Boss season 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth. Sudhakar and Pawan of Yusufguda and a student named Avinash Reddy of Sarurnagar were detained by the Jubilee Hills police. Two cases have been registered in the incident of vandalism and attack outside Annapurna Studios. So far 24 people have been arrested by the police.

On the other hand, Pallavi Prashanth was granted bail by Nampally court two days ago. The court ordered him to appear at the Jubilee Hills police station every Sunday and sign. It suggested that interviews should not be given for a few days. Prashanth, who is out on bail, is currently in his hometown.

