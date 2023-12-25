Live
- Adani Green Energy Ltd completes PPA with SECI for 8000-MW solar power
- PM Modi, other leaders pay homage to Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary
- NewsClick HR head moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver, offers material info
- 12 flights diverted due to poor visibility at Hyderabad Airport
- Wouldn’t be a surprise if Nathan Lyon plays into his 40s, says Mark Taylor
- Kharge to chair meeting with J&K leaders to discuss poll preparedness
- PM Modi virtually distributes dues of Hukumchand Mill workers in Indore
- Nadda offers prayers at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi
- Bigg Boss season 7 violence: Police detain 3 more people
- TDP lashes out at Ambati Rambabu for comments on Chandrababu’s yagam
Two cases have been registered in the incident of vandalism and attack outside Annapurna Studios. So far 24 people have been arrested by the police
Hyderabad: Police have arrested three more people in the case related to Bigg Boss season 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth. Sudhakar and Pawan of Yusufguda and a student named Avinash Reddy of Sarurnagar were detained by the Jubilee Hills police. Two cases have been registered in the incident of vandalism and attack outside Annapurna Studios. So far 24 people have been arrested by the police.
On the other hand, Pallavi Prashanth was granted bail by Nampally court two days ago. The court ordered him to appear at the Jubilee Hills police station every Sunday and sign. It suggested that interviews should not be given for a few days. Prashanth, who is out on bail, is currently in his hometown.
