Bird Flu Outbreak in Abdullapurmet Mandal: Telangana Takes Precautions

Bird flu has spread to Abdullapurmet Mandal near Hyderabad, following its earlier impact in Andhra Pradesh. Many chickens have died in areas like Yadadri, Bhuvanagiri, and Nalgonda over the past two months. Recently, thousands of chickens at a poultry farm in Singaram, Rangareddy District, died from bird flu.

Confirmation of Bird Flu:

Officials tested chicken samples, confirming bird flu. Malleswari, Additional Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, said the exact number of dead chickens is still unknown. A two-year-old girl in Narasarao Peta, AP, died of bird flu in March, which led to increased precautions in Telangana.

Spread Across Districts:

Bird flu has been spreading through Telangana, affecting areas like Yadadri, Bhuvanagiri, and Nalgonda. Thousands of chickens have died, including 20,000 in February alone.

Rangareddy District:

In Rangareddy, thousands of chickens died at a poultry farm in Singaram. After testing, it was confirmed that the chickens had the H5N1 virus. Around 10,000 chickens were killed and buried. The farm was seized, and a ban on selling chickens and eggs was imposed in Abdullapurmet. Measures were taken to stop the spread of bird flu in nearby farms.

Farm Closures for Three Months:

Infected farms will be sealed and disinfected, and no poultry will be allowed for three months. After that, they will reopen only after officials confirm the flu is gone. A compensation of ₹130 per dead chicken will be provided by the state and central governments.

How Bird Flu Spreads:

Bird flu spreads through feces, saliva, and mucus from infected birds. People working with or near infected birds are at risk. The virus survives in cold, wet weather but dies in hot, dry conditions. Symptoms in people include high fever, sore throat, respiratory issues, eye infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Prevention:

Officials advise against touching dead chickens or eating raw chicken. If you feel symptoms, see a doctor immediately. The flu virus is killed when chicken is cooked at 70°C. It's also recommended to avoid outside food and wash your hands often. People near poultry farms should wear masks.