Birthday Special: All About Congress Party's Stalwart Jana Reddy

Kunduru Jana Reddy, the Congress stalwart and veteran leader share birthday with PCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy. The former minister in United Andhra Pradesh has been in political exile ever since he lost to TRS in the 2018 election from Nagarjuna Sagar constituency. He had once again come to the limelight with a recent by-election. However, he lost again went into exile. Nevertheless, he is the greatest leader of the times who took the state congress to heights.

Born on June 20, 1946, the senior leader hails from Anumula village near historic Nagarjuna Sagar in the Nalgonda district. Reddy started his political career from Telugu Desam Party influenced by Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and went on to become MLA for the first time from Chalakurthi constituency in Telangana's Nalgonda district in 1983 and from there on there is no stopping for him as he won seven terms to the Assembly from the Chalakurthi constituency.



Not only as a legislator, but Jana Reddy has also been the minister serving for portfolios such as Agriculture, Co-operative, Marketing, Forest, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Weights & Measures, C.A.D., Transport, Roads & Buildings, Housing Panchayath Raj, Rural water scheme and Sanitation in the government of Andhra Pradesh. He is the longest-serving cabinet minister in the government of undivided Andhra Pradesh.



Rift with Telugu Desam Party



Jana Reddy resigned to TDP after the then chief minister ousted 30 cabinet ministers from the government and started a Telugu Mahanadi party and later merged in the Congress upon the advice of Rajiv Gandhi.



His role in bringing Congress to power in 2004



Including YS Rajasekhar Reddy's padayatra and his association with people, Jana Reddy was also one of the key factors in bringing the Congress to power in 2004 where he campaigned vigorously in the elections and then he went on to become the Home Minister of the state. However, the experienced leader is part of the Telangana movement despite being the Minister for Panchayati Raj and RWS - Andhra Pradesh.



Formation of JAC



Jana Reddy is one of the key leaders who has been the reason for the formation of the Telangana Joint Action committee to run the agitation for the separate statehood and finally achieved the goal of separate Telangana. However, Congress has lost sheen in Telangana from then and striving to get back into the business.







We wish the leader to come into the limelight once again and wish him a happy birthday!!!