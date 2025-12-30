Hyderabad: A high-profile global cybersecurity conclave is set to take place on February 15 at the BITS Pilani Goa Campus, with T-SPAN (Telangana Secure Private Area Network) emerging as the central narrative of the day. Cybersecurity leaders from India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands will convene for a wide-ranging dialogue on sovereign cyber defense, threat intelligence, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in national and enterprise security.

The event will be hosted by Dr Amitava Das, Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Information Systems, reinforcing BITS Pilani’s position as a global academic hub where policy, technology, and real-world cyber operations intersect.

The discussion will be led by a diverse and influential group of practitioners and thought leaders, including Pavan Gadi, AI Architect at TCPWave; Anand from TransAsiaTec; Dr Ravin of VNCS Global and the Indian School of Business; and Dr Sriram Birudavolu, representing the DSCI CCoE. Leaders from major Indian universities are also expected to participate, making the forum a rare convergence of academia, industry, and policy influencers. Together, they will explore how threat intelligence, DNS-centric enforcement, AI automation, and regulatory alignment can be unified into a trusted operating fabric.

For readers beyond the cybersecurity community, T-SPAN represents a compelling story of how nations and institutions are rethinking digital defense. Rather than focusing on isolated tools or vendors, the February 15 gathering highlights a collaborative model—where universities shape thinking, industry delivers scale, and policy bodies ensure trust. Lakshmi Sarada Research Foundation (LSRF) in BITS Goa becomes a threat intelligence aggregator, powered by TCPWave technologies.

As India hosts this global exchange at BITS Pilani, T-SPAN is being positioned as a bridge between continents and disciplines, signalling a future where cyber security is not just a technical function, but a shared societal capability built on knowledge, cooperation, and foresight.