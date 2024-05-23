BITS Pilani offers courses for working professionals

The Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has opened admissions for working professionals to enroll in its widest range of M Tech, MBA, M Sc, and B Tech programmes in Advanced Technology, Engineering, and Management domains.



According to the officials, at present, more than 45,000 working professionals are currently pursuing various programmes that are offered by BITS Pilani WILP, along with their jobs, without any career break.

The last date to apply for these programmes is June 17. The portfolio (for which admissions are currently open) comprises M Tech, MBA, B Tech, PG Diploma, PG Certificate, and M Sc programmes.

The participants of these programmes can also leverage BITS Pilani’s state-of-the-art labs, including management, analytics, and finance labs, to gain hands-on skills via experiential learning assignments, including case studies and business simulations.

These programmes help professionals address their upskilling requirements in various topics, such as accounting, finance, economics, statistics, marketing, HR, strategy, and operations, E-commerce, digital business design, strategies for digital business, digital customer experience management, and digital technologies and analytics.

To apply and learn more, the interested working professionals can visit the BITS Pilani WILP website (https://bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in/), said a senior officer.