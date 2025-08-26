BJP Aija Unit Promotes Swadeshi Products for Atmanirbhar Bharat

Gadwal: Under the leadership of Kampati Bhagat Reddy, President of the BJP Aija Town unit, party leaders and activists conducted an awareness program near the new bus stand on the importance of using Swadeshi (indigenous) products.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagat Reddy emphasized that in view of the global economic changes, strengthening India’s economy through Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) is the need of the hour.

He recalled the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging every Indian to adopt self-reliance by encouraging indigenous products and boycotting foreign goods. “Swadeshi movement is not just a chapter in history, it is a guiding principle for our future. Even today, with the same spirit, we must use Made in India products with pride,” he said.

He highlighted the benefits of Swadeshi products:

Economic Growth: Encouraging local industries generates new jobs and reduces unemployment.

Support to Local Industries: Promotes small and medium enterprises, handloom, and handicrafts, ensuring livelihood to artisans.

National Security: By reducing dependence on foreign goods, the country becomes stronger and more self-reliant.

“Supporting the nation does not end with waving the flag or chanting slogans—it also means using products made in our own country. Every Indian should proudly look for the ‘Made in India’ tag while purchasing goods,” he urged.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bhagat Reddy appealed to the public to use only Swadeshi idols and puja materials, and to worship eco-friendly clay idols of Lord Ganesha to protect the environment.

“That is true patriotism, and that is the essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

The program saw the participation of OBC Morcha District General Secretary Venkatesh Yadav, Aija Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud, Y. Venkat Ramulu, Madhavachari, T. Krishna, Narasimhulu, Raghu, along with several local citizens.