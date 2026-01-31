  1. Home
BJP aims to win in Wyra: Ranga Kiran

  • Created On:  31 Jan 2026 6:19 AM IST
Wyra (Khammam): BJP state leader and former Bhadradri Kothagudem district president, party election In charge KV Ranga Kiran said that the party’s primary objective is to ensure the victory of BJP candidates in the Wyra Municipality elections. Speaking after reviewing the nomination process on Friday, Ranga Kiran participated in the nomination programme of BJP’s 19th ward candidate, Chintanippu Swarnalatha.

He interacted with party workers and urged them to take the BJP’s ideology and development agenda to the people and seek their support. He said public support for the BJP is steadily increasing and expressed confidence that the party would perform strongly in the ongoing municipal and corporation elections across the erstwhile Khammam district.

BJP Municipal ElectionsWyra MunicipalityTelangana Local Body PollsBJP Campaign StrategyGrassroots Politics
