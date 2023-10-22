BJP announces the first list of 52 candidates. Eatala to fight against KCR in Gajwel

The BJP high command has announced the first list of 52 candidates to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana state. Senior BJP leader E Rajendar pitted against BRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from GAJWEL Assembly Constituency.

Rajendar would also contest the election from the Huzurabad Assembly segment from where he already elected MLA.

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay will also fight the election from the Karimnagar assembly segment. Senior BJP leader Rani Rudrams Devi will contest from Sircilla assembly constituency from where BRS working President and Telangana IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao was representing.

K Venkata Ramana Reddy will fight against KCR from Kamareddy assembly constituency. Nizamabad MP D Arvind's name has been finalized to fight from the Korutla segment.







