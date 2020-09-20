BJP asks MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to stop communal politics in Bihar

Hyderabad: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana State leader N V Subhash said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi was trying to get political mileage by targeting the BJP and harping on the same old tactics of communal opportunism in the wake of Bihar elections.



He said on Sunday that the AIMIM had been surviving in politics with a single agenda to get votes in the ensuring Bihar elections by raising its voice against the NDA government.

It had announced to contest 50 seats out of 243 in Assembly segments in Bihar initially. However, later it formed the United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA), an alliance with Samajwadi Janata Dal (SJD) to put up a show. He alleged that the Devendra Prasad Yadav's Samajwadi Janata Dal had no role in Bihar politics and it was only spreading his communal ideology. Owaisi's communal politics would have no impact on Bihar, because there was no room for fourth alliance in that State, he added.

The BJP leader criticised Owaisi for calling the BJP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as anti-Muslim, to flare up communal passions among the minority community. He said it was high time for the Majlis chief realised he cannot garner the trust of people with his communal ideologies and would not get seats in elections just by making anti-BJP rhetoric and instigating people on religious lines. He asked Owaisi to stop spreading hatred against the BJP and NDA allies and start practising issue-based politics.