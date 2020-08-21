BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar fires neglect salvo at Telangana government

Hyderabad: Expressed shock over the fire accident in the power generation unit at the Srisailam Left Bank, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the negligence on the part of the State government for failing to take safety measures caused the fire accident.



In a statement here on Friday, he said it is shocking to know that the staff of the unit trapped in the power generation unit are not traced even after 12 hours of the incident took place. He demanded the State government to step up the rescue operations to save the trapped staff.

The Karimnagar MP alleged that lack of proper functioning and safety precautions led to the incident. "The Chief Minister and Power Minister should take the moral responsibility for the incident and for the loss of power generation for the State during the current season."

The incident is giving rise to several apprehensions and the State government should clarify the same. Besides, he demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident.

The BJP State chef demanded that CM KCR should from now at least give up his farmhouse politics. He extended condolences to the staff who lost their lives in the fire accident and wished for the early recovery of those undergoing treatment.